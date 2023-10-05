Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $68.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

NYSE TAP opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 393.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 74,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $145,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 180.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

