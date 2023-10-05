Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.94.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

