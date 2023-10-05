Mizuho Begins Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.28 on Monday. SunOpta has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $100,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in SunOpta by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 808,406 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 63.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 227,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,464 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 177.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

