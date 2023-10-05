Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.91 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
