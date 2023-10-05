Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.91 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

