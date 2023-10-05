McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.05. The company had a trading volume of 445,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,363. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

