MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after buying an additional 514,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PRU opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

