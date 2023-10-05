MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $33.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $272.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

