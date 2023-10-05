Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,276 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,269. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

