Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,852,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,711,154. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

