Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $209.90. The stock had a trading volume of 311,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $213.77. The stock has a market cap of $295.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

