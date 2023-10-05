Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $104,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

MPC traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.21. 990,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,175. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

