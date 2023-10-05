Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MARA. Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MARA opened at $7.54 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

