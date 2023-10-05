Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Manitex International Stock Down 4.0 %

Manitex International stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

