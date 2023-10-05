Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

