Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Lowered by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock remained flat at $69.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

