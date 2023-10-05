Lucy Walker Purchases 8,800 Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Walker acquired 8,800 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £18,392 ($22,231.36).
Aurora Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
ARR stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.47) on Thursday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.03. The firm has a market cap of £155.58 million, a PE ratio of 973.81 and a beta of 1.30.
About Aurora Investment Trust
