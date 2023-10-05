Linda Kristjanson Acquires 980 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Linda Kristjanson purchased 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$21.80 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of A$21,364.00 ($13,607.64).

SEEK Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

