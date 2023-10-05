KeyCorp Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $96.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

