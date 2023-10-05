Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to Hold

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

