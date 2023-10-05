iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 462,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,877. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

