iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 817,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

