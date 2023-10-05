iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.53. 496,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,839. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $116.05 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

