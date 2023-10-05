Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Sells 6,983 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $55,724.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 565,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of WEAV opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.15. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
