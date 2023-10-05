Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Buys 3,213 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider John Rennocks purchased 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £7,164.99 ($8,660.69).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

LON:UEM opened at GBX 216 ($2.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The company has a market cap of £427.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7,200.00 and a beta of 0.58. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 234 ($2.83).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

