Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 218,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

