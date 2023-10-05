Icosavax’s (ICVX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Icosavax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

In other Icosavax news, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $27,164.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $104,441.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $27,164.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,177 shares of company stock worth $161,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.