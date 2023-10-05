HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campion Asset Management raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

