Hermez Network Price Hits $4.57 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $167.01 million and $4,504.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00016476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,740.85 or 0.99998589 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.57132083 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.