Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Great Ajax

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AJX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.