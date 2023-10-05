Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.45. 16,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,505. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.61 and a 12-month high of $284.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.44. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

