Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 92 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,674. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.07. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $524.76.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

