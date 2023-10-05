Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 178 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,438. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.46 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.