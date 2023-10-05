Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock remained flat at $43.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

