Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

