Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 803,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $392,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $515.64. 235,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

