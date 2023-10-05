Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 26,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

