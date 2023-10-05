Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.69.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,188,927 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.