Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 741.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,428 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 696,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after buying an additional 261,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 95,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

