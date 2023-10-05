Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855,938. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.