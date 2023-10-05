Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,228 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

BATS HEFA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 443,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

