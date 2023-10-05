EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $85.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $70.19 and a one year high of $102.69.
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
