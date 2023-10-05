Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

