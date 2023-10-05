Elastos (ELA) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.86 million and $309,019.15 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

