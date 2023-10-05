DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) VP Purchases $24,470.50 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) VP Connie M. Luecke purchased 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $24,470.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
