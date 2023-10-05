DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) VP Purchases $24,470.50 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) VP Connie M. Luecke purchased 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $24,470.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 806,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 151,939 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

