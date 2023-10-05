Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

COST stock opened at $571.80 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.