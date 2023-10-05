Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.1% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $571.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

