Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.23

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 84444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.46.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 149.56% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

