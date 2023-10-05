Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 3,031 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $82,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 82,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

