Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 838 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.14. 53,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.13 and its 200-day moving average is $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.