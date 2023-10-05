Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 14,711 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 7.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $464,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $538.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.